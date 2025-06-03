Formnext Germany

IC3D’s Next Chapter: Scaling Sustainability and Smarter Manufacturing in 2025

June 3, 2025 by Vanesa Listek 3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsNorth AmericaSponsored

Share this Article

This article is part of a sponsored series highlighting America Makes’ member companies and their contribution to the additive manufacturing industry. 3DPrint.com is a proud member of America Makes.

The additive manufacturing (AM) industry has seen its share of quick rises and quiet exits. But Ohio-based IC3D has quietly built something more durable: a vertically integrated AM company with roots in materials, hardware, and printing, and now, a clear focus on sustainability and scale.

What began in the mid-2000s as a one-person desktop printer startup has evolved into an industrial AM business with its own printers, materials, and print services. By building out all parts of the production stack in-house, IC3D has developed a unique model that allows it to shift quickly, meet customer needs, and stay independent.

“We’ve diversified our focus—whether it’s materials, machines, or running a print service. Over the past eight to 10 years, we’ve become essentially vertically integrated, with these different business areas shining or supporting the rest of the company at various times,” said IC3D CEO and founder Michael Cao.

IC3D CEO and founder Michael Cao. Image courtesy of Michael Cao via LinkedIn.

Serving the U.S. Army with Smarter AM

IC3D showed that flexibility during a recent project with the U.S. Army. As part of a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) effort, the company was asked to solve a common problem: how to speed up the process of making custom molds for wire harnesses used in military equipment like missiles, radar systems, and vehicles.

Rather than relying on CNC-machined molds, which can be slow, expensive, and depend on skilled labor, IC3D built an additive workflow that dramatically accelerated the process.

“Traditionally, the Army’s production queue was backlogged compared to the speed of 3D printing,” Cao explained. “With just a few printers in the lab run by a technician, they can bypass the need for a highly skilled CNC machinist and produce tooling far faster than with traditional machining.”

This approach cut production time and minimized reliance on CNC machinists, showing how additive solutions can help modernize defense manufacturing workflows.

Virago 700 3D printer. Image courtesy of IC3D.

The EARTH Project

IC3D has been working on sustainable 3D printing for years, particularly by utilizing recycled materials. That effort got a boost when the company became the lead partner in the EARTH project, a U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) initiative run by America Makes.

The EARTH project focuses on making recycled materials truly viable for high-quality AM. This means addressing known hurdles, such as inconsistent material properties, supply chain unpredictability, and a lack of performance data, particularly in polymer feedstocks.

“Companies interested in utilizing recycled waste materials often encounter challenges related to supply chain management, data acquisition, and consistency,” Cao said. “This complexity extends to applications such as using additives to strengthen polymers. The EARTH project aims to address these issues by conducting engineering tests and collaborating with universities to gather essential data.”

IC3D is partnering with universities and running engineering tests to support the effort, another example of the company’s commitment to long-term innovation.

What’s Next: Smarter Print Farms

Looking to the future, IC3D is focused on scaling up operations by transforming its print farm into a fully automated microfactory. The vision is for a fleet of 3D printers that can handle production, maintenance, and data collection with minimal human input.

A major part of that initiative involves pellet-fed large-format printers, which offer greater material flexibility and lower costs compared to traditional filament-based systems. The company is also prioritizing traceability, aiming to make it possible to track every part from raw material through to final output — a must for industrial-grade production.

“I think the next big area is the print farm,” Cao noted. “There are many aspects of a print farm that still need to be sorted out. Scaling IC3D’s print farm and incorporating pellet-fed large format printers is firmly on our agenda for 2025.”

Plastic scrap is transformed into high-quality 3D printing filament, promoting sustainability in manufacturing. Image courtesy of IC3D.

While many 3D printing companies have been acquired, shut down, or shifted away from hardware production, IC3D has remained independent. Based in Columbus, Ohio, it still works with local customers and federal partners like the DoD.

IC3D’s mix of technical skills, focus on sustainability, and steady business approach have helped the company grow.

“IC3D is still standing,” Cao stated. “After many small AM companies have been consolidated by private equity or have gone bankrupt. We are still here, innovating and serving customers.”

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud Endeavor 3D FirstMold Xometry

Share this Article

Recent News

Talent Needed: EOS’s Alefeld & the US Navy’s Rettaliata Discuss Why They’re Teaming Up to Train the 3D Printing Workforce

ASTM International Launching New Manufacturer Certification Program for 3D Printing Industry

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingAsiaBusinessEuropeGovernmentMedical 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingNorth America

3D Printing News Briefs, May 31, 2025: Project Call, Consortium, Certification, & More

We’re starting with the latest America Makes Project Call in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, and a consortium to promote the adoption of additive manufacturing has been founded in Spain....

May 31, 2025
3D PrintingEnergyMaritime 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingMRO and Spares

Titomic Partners with DNV to Advance Cold Spray AM in Oil & Gas

Australian cold spray additive manufacturing (AM) OEM Titomic has partnered with Norway’s DNV to accelerate certification of cold spray parts for oil & gas and maritime applications. DNV is among...

May 12, 2025
3D PrintingBusinessConsumer GoodsNorth America

3D Printing News Briefs, May 3, 2025: Executives, Awards, & a 3D Printing Factory

We’re focusing on additive manufacturing business news today, as both Velo3D and PostProcess Technologies announced changes to their Boards of Directors. Sandvik Metal Powder has a new president, and Klas...

May 3, 2025
3D PrintingBusinessEditorials / Opinions

An Editorial Changing of the Guard at 3DPrint.com

After five years leading the editorial team at 3DPrint.com, Michael Molitch-Hou has moved on to a new role at ASTM International, a global organization that develops standards for industries including...

April 30, 2025
Continuum Webinar
IMTS2026
HP
HP
Formnext
AMR Data Center
AMR Satellite
Continuum Powders
3ERP
FacFox
AMR Military Report 2024
AMR Software
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 24-26, 2026

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides