IC3D’s Next Chapter: Scaling Sustainability and Smarter Manufacturing in 2025

This article is part of a sponsored series highlighting America Makes’ member companies and their contribution to the additive manufacturing industry. 3DPrint.com is a proud member of America Makes.

The additive manufacturing (AM) industry has seen its share of quick rises and quiet exits. But Ohio-based IC3D has quietly built something more durable: a vertically integrated AM company with roots in materials, hardware, and printing, and now, a clear focus on sustainability and scale.

What began in the mid-2000s as a one-person desktop printer startup has evolved into an industrial AM business with its own printers, materials, and print services. By building out all parts of the production stack in-house, IC3D has developed a unique model that allows it to shift quickly, meet customer needs, and stay independent.

“We’ve diversified our focus—whether it’s materials, machines, or running a print service. Over the past eight to 10 years, we’ve become essentially vertically integrated, with these different business areas shining or supporting the rest of the company at various times,” said IC3D CEO and founder Michael Cao.

Serving the U.S. Army with Smarter AM

IC3D showed that flexibility during a recent project with the U.S. Army. As part of a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) effort, the company was asked to solve a common problem: how to speed up the process of making custom molds for wire harnesses used in military equipment like missiles, radar systems, and vehicles.

Rather than relying on CNC-machined molds, which can be slow, expensive, and depend on skilled labor, IC3D built an additive workflow that dramatically accelerated the process.

“Traditionally, the Army’s production queue was backlogged compared to the speed of 3D printing,” Cao explained. “With just a few printers in the lab run by a technician, they can bypass the need for a highly skilled CNC machinist and produce tooling far faster than with traditional machining.”

This approach cut production time and minimized reliance on CNC machinists, showing how additive solutions can help modernize defense manufacturing workflows.

The EARTH Project

IC3D has been working on sustainable 3D printing for years, particularly by utilizing recycled materials. That effort got a boost when the company became the lead partner in the EARTH project, a U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) initiative run by America Makes.

The EARTH project focuses on making recycled materials truly viable for high-quality AM. This means addressing known hurdles, such as inconsistent material properties, supply chain unpredictability, and a lack of performance data, particularly in polymer feedstocks.

“Companies interested in utilizing recycled waste materials often encounter challenges related to supply chain management, data acquisition, and consistency,” Cao said. “This complexity extends to applications such as using additives to strengthen polymers. The EARTH project aims to address these issues by conducting engineering tests and collaborating with universities to gather essential data.”

IC3D is partnering with universities and running engineering tests to support the effort, another example of the company’s commitment to long-term innovation.

What’s Next: Smarter Print Farms

Looking to the future, IC3D is focused on scaling up operations by transforming its print farm into a fully automated microfactory. The vision is for a fleet of 3D printers that can handle production, maintenance, and data collection with minimal human input.

A major part of that initiative involves pellet-fed large-format printers, which offer greater material flexibility and lower costs compared to traditional filament-based systems. The company is also prioritizing traceability, aiming to make it possible to track every part from raw material through to final output — a must for industrial-grade production.

“I think the next big area is the print farm,” Cao noted. “There are many aspects of a print farm that still need to be sorted out. Scaling IC3D’s print farm and incorporating pellet-fed large format printers is firmly on our agenda for 2025.”

While many 3D printing companies have been acquired, shut down, or shifted away from hardware production, IC3D has remained independent. Based in Columbus, Ohio, it still works with local customers and federal partners like the DoD.

IC3D’s mix of technical skills, focus on sustainability, and steady business approach have helped the company grow.

“IC3D is still standing,” Cao stated. “After many small AM companies have been consolidated by private equity or have gone bankrupt. We are still here, innovating and serving customers.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.