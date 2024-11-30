3D Printing News Briefs, November 30, 2024: On-Demand Spare Parts, Shoes, & More

Kicking off today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, Phase3D launched a real-time production control system for AM, and the Royal Netherlands Navy is using Ultimaker 3D printers for on-demand spare parts production. We’ll end with a 3D printed Ducati superbike frame and Alexander McQueen shoes customized with Stratasys 3D printing.

Phase3D Launches Addition to Fringe Inspection Suite

Additive manufacturing in-situ inspection technology company Phase3D unveiled the latest addition to its Fringe Inspection product suite: Fringe Qualification, which allows manufacturers to certify and control builds across a fleet of printers in real-time. With automated, layer-by-layer inspection capabilities across multiple printers, the system could help set a new standard in real-time, production-scale AM quality control. Fringe Qualification features instant out-of-specification alerts, automated quality checks using historical build data, and detailed build reports, and uses structured light fringe projection technology to make micron-level height maps of each layer for highly accurate surface measurement. This data, which is captured by the Fringe Inspection system, is different from AI/ML-based methods because it offers quantifiable metrics for quick decision-making. The new Fringe Qualification also seamlessly integrates with the company’s Fringe Operator visualization and inspection software, resulting in a build certification solution that speeds up delivery and reduces post-processing costs.

“With Fringe Qualification, we’re transforming how manufacturers approach quality control in additive manufacturing. Our customers can now certify builds layer-by-layer, reducing post-processing costs and enabling faster delivery of critical parts,” said Niall O’Dowd, the Founder and CEO of Phase3D.

Phase3D demonstrated its new Fringe Qualification at Formnext 2024.

The Royal Netherlands Navy 3D Printing On-Demand Spare Parts

It’s challenging but necessary for naval fleets, like the Royal Netherlands Navy, to maintain their assets, no matter where they are in the world. The logistics of getting spare parts is especially difficult, as carrying large quantities adds weight, takes up valuable space, and costs a lot of money, but transporting the parts via helicopters is even more expensive. That’s why the Royal Netherlands Navy has added 3D printers onboard—specifically Ultimaker machines—in order to manufacture spare parts on-demand. First, the parts are designed and tested at the Den Helder headquarters, and once approved, are added to a digital catalog. This makes it easy for crew members to select and print whatever parts they need on the ship.

Ultimaker Cura and Digital Factory software is used to securely and reliably meet exacting operational requirements, and a range of filaments, including PETG, ABS, and composite carbon fiber, enable the Navy to print parts for a wide range of applications and environmental conditions. For example, parts on ships need high wear resistance and strength, and those for land and air troops, like vehicle and aircraft brackets, have to hold up under extreme cold or heat. PETG is used to print parts that must be resistant to chemicals, wear, water and moisture absorption, as well as extreme temperatures, so this material was used to print a new water filter to replace an old brass one. Carbon fiber enables strong parts that are traditionally heavy to be made more lightweight, like a bracket to hold a landing boat antenna securely in place. The Navy also 3D prints parts that are optimized for better performance.

Angelelli Automobili’s 3D Printed Ducati Panigale V4 Frame

Italy and Texas-based Angelelli Automobili first made AM headlines in 2018, when it used 3D printing to make a car chassis. Now, it’s announced what it calls a “world-first innovation” in its 3D printed Titan-Alu Panigale 4 frame for the Ducati Panigale V4. Designed by CEO Davide Angelelli, the frame was built with proprietary technology from the brand’s Alien Mesh Design software, and 3D printed in collaboration with the WEAREAM team. The frame, showcased at the recent Formnext and Milan Motorcycle Shows (EICMA), was created using AI-driven generative design and a topological optimization algorithm, and according to a LinkedIn post, “represents the peak of our additive manufacturing capabilities, embodied in the forthcoming R-GP1” superbike. In the comments section, Angelelli said the unique frame enables 15% less weight, with interior property lattice effects, but that “the real innovation” is the fact that the part is monolithic—no welding pieces!

“Free from welds, molds, or resins, the Titan-Alu features golden titanium components 3D-printed with unmatched precision, including brake calipers, the frame, swingarm, triple clamps, fork ends, and footrests,” another LinkedIn post states. “This cutting-edge frame is the foundation of the @R-GP1 Aeromeccanica, a superbike ready to set new industry standards by fusing avant-garde design with engineering excellence.”

Alexander McQueen Sneakers Customized with Stratasys PolyJet

Finally, Purple Platypus Systems Supervisor Jason Brown recently discussed Alexander McQueen sneakers that were made with the J850 TechStyle 3D printer from Stratasys. The PolyJet-powered machine, launched in 2022, has been used to help make and customize everything from clothes and accessories to wedding dresses and car interiors. The J850 TechStyle is able to print directly on fabrics, which enables lots of gorgeous, customized pieces. It offers up to seven TechStyle materials and over 600,000 colors in glossy and matte finishes, and the resin absorbs into different porous fabrics, like nets, Mylar, canvas, flexible polymers, and more. Then, the resin is cured to create designs, like the colorful one featured on the back of the Alexander McQueen sneakers. The VeroEco Flex materials the J850 TechStyle prints with pass ISO 105-C06 washability testing, so your designs will last, and then you can swap out the printer’s tray and personalize another clothing item or shoe!

“These sneakers feature a one-of-a-kind design, thanks to the full-color and detailed texture capabilities of the J850 TechStyle. The colorful bubble design surrounds the raised branding logo, and the 3D-printed detailing gives the sneakers a fresh, unique look that only someone with a J850 TechStyle printer could achieve,” Brown wrote.

