3D Printing News Unpeeled: 3D Printing for Nuclear, Bacteria from Bone and Permanent Restorations

SprintRay launches an FDA 510(k) cleared definitive full and partial single crowns as well as veneers dental solution. The resin has 50% ceramic filler and is meant for a fast chair side workflow. The company claims to be able to go from design to delivery in 45 minutes.
Czech companies ČEZ and Škoda JS say that they have made 4,159 plastic and metal parts for nuclear power plants and power plants. Since their plants must last 60 years MRO is a challenge for these companies and they are turning more towards 3D printing.
An EPFL team lead by Matteo Hirsch has made 3D printed living structural biocomposites. A 3D printed porous CaCO3-based composite was made with the compressive strength near trabecular bone. In the future this nature-inspired solution that uses natural materials including bacteria could be used for coral reefs and perhaps bone.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
AMS 2023: CEOs Show No Mercy for the Past, Discuss Opportunities for 3D Printing Industry
What has additive manufacturing (AM) taught us in the last decade? Will supply chains become more digital? Can the software revolution create intelligent AM machines? These are just a few...
Defense Logistics Agency to Standardize 3D Printing for US Military
The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), a combat support agency within the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), recently announced that the organization is developing a set of common standards and methods...
Shell Makes Its Case for 3D Printing in the Oil & Gas Industry
Oil & gas majors are at what is perhaps the greatest crossroads in their history, with the largest fossil fuel conglomerates bringing in record profits, receiving record amounts of social...
AMS Spotlight: Mobility goes Additive & 3D Printing for the Rail Industry
Suddenly, interest in regulatory regimes for the rail industry appears poised to increase exponentially. Of course, this is owing to the unusual level of mass media attention that has fallen...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.