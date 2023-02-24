3D Printing News Unpeeled: 3D Printing for Nuclear, Bacteria from Bone and Permanent Restorations

SprintRay launches an FDA 510(k) cleared definitive full and partial single crowns as well as veneers dental solution. The resin has 50% ceramic filler and is meant for a fast chair side workflow. The company claims to be able to go from design to delivery in 45 minutes.

Czech companies ČEZ and Škoda JS say that they have made 4,159 plastic and metal parts for nuclear power plants and power plants. Since their plants must last 60 years MRO is a challenge for these companies and they are turning more towards 3D printing.

An EPFL team lead by Matteo Hirsch has made 3D printed living structural biocomposites. A 3D printed porous CaCO3-based composite was made with the compressive strength near trabecular bone. In the future this nature-inspired solution that uses natural materials including bacteria could be used for coral reefs and perhaps bone.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.