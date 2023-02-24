Smartech Software
Bioprinting
Market Forecasting

3D Printing News Unpeeled: 3D Printing for Nuclear, Bacteria from Bone and Permanent Restorations

5 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled
RAPID

Share this Article

SprintRay launches an FDA 510(k) cleared definitive full and partial single crowns as well as veneers dental solution. The resin has 50% ceramic filler and is meant for a fast chair side workflow. The company claims to be able to go from design to delivery in 45 minutes.

Czech companies ČEZ and Škoda JS say that they have made 4,159 plastic and metal parts for nuclear power plants and power plants. Since their plants must last 60 years MRO is a challenge for these companies and they are turning more towards 3D printing.

An EPFL team lead by Matteo Hirsch has made 3D printed living structural biocomposites. A 3D printed porous CaCO3-based composite was made with the compressive strength near trabecular bone. In the future this nature-inspired solution that uses natural materials including bacteria could be used for coral reefs and perhaps bone.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Al Seer Marine Debuts First 3D Printed Drone Boat

Dyndrite Serves as A New Engine for All 3D Printer Software

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing EventsBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks

AMS 2023: CEOs Show No Mercy for the Past, Discuss Opportunities for 3D Printing Industry

What has additive manufacturing (AM) taught us in the last decade? Will supply chains become more digital? Can the software revolution create intelligent AM machines? These are just a few...

February 22, 2023
Featured
3D PrintingFeatured StoriesMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingQuality Control

Defense Logistics Agency to Standardize 3D Printing for US Military

The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), a combat support agency within the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), recently announced that the organization is developing a set of common standards and methods...

February 22, 2023
Featured
3D PrintingAutomationEnergyExclusive InterviewsFeatured StoriesMetal 3D PrintingSustainability

Shell Makes Its Case for 3D Printing in the Oil & Gas Industry

Oil & gas majors are at what is perhaps the greatest crossroads in their history, with the largest fossil fuel conglomerates bringing in record profits, receiving record amounts of social...

February 21, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing EventsAdditive ManufacturingSocial IssuesTransportation

AMS Spotlight: Mobility goes Additive & 3D Printing for the Rail Industry

Suddenly, interest in regulatory regimes for the rail industry appears poised to increase exponentially. Of course, this is owing to the unusual level of mass media attention that has fallen...

February 20, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Jawstec
Xometry
ADDMAN
Ultimate Guide to DLP
EOS
Certificate Course
FacFox
Velo3D
GE Additive
ASTM
Formnext
BASF
3d systems
Alexander Daniels Global
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides