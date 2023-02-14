Smartech Software
3D Printed Jewelry Market Worth Nearly $1B by 2031

18 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D PrintingBusinessConsumer Goods
When it comes to the finer things in industrial society, jewelry represents one area ripe for disruption from additive manufacturing (AM). In fact, it has steadily been impacting this sector for over a decade. Now, according to the new “3D Printing Jewelry Markets 2023: Market Study and Forecast” report from SmarTech Analysis, the 3D printed jewelry segment is expected to reach $989 million in 2031 compared with $489 million this year, with a 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10 percent from 2021 to 2031.

Over the course of more than 10 years, 3D printing has played a specific role in the jewelry sector, relegated to specialist providers. Specifically, vat photopolymerization and inkjet (e.g., Solidscape wax printing) equipment dedicated to castable resins have been used for the indirect manufacturing of products. In terms of direct fabrication, Cooksongold was one of the fewer developers of precious metal 3D printing equipment.

High throughput production of 100% wax jewelry casting patterns using 3D Systems VisiJet technology. Image courtesy of 3D Systems.

Recent developments, however, are contributing to renewed growth in the segment, enabling the direct production of goods made from precious metals. This includes metal binder jetting vendors indicating their intent to offer low-cost precious metal printing. According to SmarTech, this means that direct metal jewelry production is on the cusp of going mainstream, upending what was historically a high-cost market.

The SmarTech report, written by ReThink Additive analyst Oliver Smith, considers the trends impacting the consumer and technology side of the 3D printed jewelry space. This includes the use of polymer and metal AM for the production of jewelry patterns, molds, and directed printed jewelry. Major and notable AM technology and materials vendors are profiled, such as ETEC (EnvisionTEC/Desktop Metal), 3D Systems, Digital Wax Systems (DWS), Desktop Metal, HP, Solidscape, Formlabs, EOS, GE Additive, and Sisma. The report also provides a comprehensive 10-year forecast of the jewelry 3D printing market for hardware, materials, software, and services.

Among the findings detailed in the report is the fact that investment casting patterns remain the dominant use of AM for jewelry production. This will, in turn, drive the adaption and optimization of large format systems by technology vendors for scaling up jewelry production. Meanwhile, the immense growth of high-resolution, low-cost vat photopolymerization printers will greatly reducing the cost-barrier to entry for indirect jewelry production. Metal binder jetting is expected to disrupt the market for direct 3D printing of precious metal jewelry.

While not everyone can access the luxury goods market, it is prime territory for 3D printing, where high value parts can often be made at a lower cost than traditional manufacturing. Alongside high-end shoes, watches, and vehicles, jewelry will lead the luxury 3D printed goods sector. And, as that takes place, we may see new business models begin to emerge, such as the direct marketing of celebrity products to consumers via social media. This means that, by next Valentine’s Day, there may be an even greater chance that you’ll be gifting your loved one with a 3D printed pendant or ring. To learn more or purchase the report, visit the SmarTech website.

Feature image: Figure 4 JEWEL MASTER GRY – a versatile master pattern material for high volume jewelry silicone molds and for prototype/fit models. Image courtesy of 3D Systems.

