3DPOD Episode 123: Dale Swarts, 3D Printed Orthopedic Implants, and More

After working in aerospace, engineer Dale Swarts went into the orthopedics industry, where he worked at Zimmer for many years, rising to the status of director. Later, he became the Applied Research Director at Pipeline Orthopedics. When that firm was taken over by Mako, he took the position of director before becoming the Chief Engineer at Stryker when it acquired Mako. Dale knows an awful lot about 3D printing orthopedics. Now semi-retired, but advising such firms as Oxford Performance Materials and VulcanForms, he’s able to clearly explain the intersection of additive and orthopedics.
