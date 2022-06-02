Innovation for Electric Vehicles Polymer 3D Printing – An HP and 3DPrint.com Webinar

As additive manufacturing (AM) has matured, the technology is now primed for widespread adoption in the automotive sector. Already multiple vehicle manufacturers, including Volkswagen and Ford, have announced plans to mass produce parts using 3D printing. According to the “The Market for Additive Manufactured Polymer Automotive Parts: Europe and North America Regions” report from SmarTech Analysis, 3D printing in North America and Europe’s automotive sector is expected to reach $2.7 billion by 2030.

As global economies aim to shift to renewables, this will be particularly true for electric vehicles (EVs), where new production processes will be used from the start. Major automakers are now focusing on electric vehicle (EV) production with the goal of delivering zero-emission vehicles in the future. EVs have also becoming increasingly popular among consumers.

To discuss the implications for AM in the EV sector, HP and 3DPrint.com will be hosting a webinar titled “Innovation in the EV Ecosystem with Polymer Additive Manufacturing.” On June 9th at 10 AM PT, Aaron DeLong, Solutions Architect for HP 3D, and Wes Kramer, 3D Application Engineer at HP, will have a conversation moderated by SmarTech Executive Vice President of Research, Scott Dunham. Together, the group will cover the following topics:

How additive manufacturing can accelerate product cycles in electric vehicles;

Optimization opportunities in fluid handling systems using additive manufacturing and topology optimization;

Post-processing options to enhance surface quality, part functionality and achieve Class-A finishes.

Delong has spent more than 20 years in the automotive industry, much of which was with IAC, a tier 1 supplier devoted to interior plastics. Working in design, engineering, safety, and innovation, Delong saw AM used for prototyping, manufacturing aids, and general innovation. He joined HP in 2019 to support OEMs in using AM “as a cost avoidance tool in development, validation path and to address parts on vehicles through a production road map.”

Kramer supports the HP sales team with technical expertise of MJF 3D printing, including in-depth part cost analyses and 3D application selection. With a focus in post-processing and texturing, Kramer assists customers in achieving the most possible with their Multi Jet Fusion 3D printers and bringing end-use parts to market.

Dunham has authored dozens of in-depth market research studies on numerous areas in AM, providing him with one of the widest perspectives on the technology worldwide. He has also spoken at many prestigious events and consults regularly for major companies, who rely on his data, forecasts, and insights for actionable intelligence. Speaking personally, Scott is one of the most knowledgeable people I’ve come across in AM.

With that in mind, it’s sure to be an enlightening webinar, even for those who already feel like experts when it comes to AM for automotive applications. The webinar takes place June 9 at 10 am PT. Register for the event here.

