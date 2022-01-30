3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: January 30, 2022

It’s a pretty slow week as far as events and roundups go, and we’ve only got four to tell you about in today’s roundup. Topics include support removal, advanced design for AM, and more; read on for all the details!

America Makes: AMNOW Metals Challenge

First up is America Makes and NCDMM, with the AMNOW Metals Challenge Announcement and Briefing Webinar at 10 am EST on Wednesday, February 2nd. The challenge is for those working data analytics and AI in advanced manufacturing, and they’re invited to demonstrate their capabilities using an integrated dataset for 316L parts and coupons 3D printed using Laser Powder Bed Fusion that the AMNOW program developed. Included in the dataset are build geometries, two different heat treatments, powder chemistry, 800 coupon tests, and more, and the goal is to demonstrate the ability to correlate process and feedstock data with material quality, properties, and anomalies.

“The opportunity is not only to have access to this large dataset and the ability to report your findings to the broader America Makes audience but to earn cost share and a small contract to influence the final part builds.”

ASME iWME 2022 Conference

From February 3-4, ASME is holding its second annual Increasing Women in Mechanical Engineering (iWME) Conference. The virtual event works to increase diversity and competitiveness in the engineering workforce, by examining, challenging, and discussing education practices and culture in an effort to get and keep more women into the mechanical engineering field. This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Sonya Smith, the first female Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Howard University, the President of Women in Engineering ProActive Network (WEPAN), and an ASME Fellow. While not a 3D printing-focused event, the iWME Conference sounds pretty similar to Wi3DP’s TIPE 3D Printing Conference in terms of values and goals.

“Last year’s conference focused on laying the groundwork for identifying the issues, current statistics on women in ME and MET, as well as the current climate and culture for retention and recruitment of ME and MET women in academia and industry. This year’s conference will focus on highlighting initiatives that have increased the number of women in their programs and discuss how these approaches can be implemented across other academic programs and in industry.”

VORSA 500 Support Removal Launch

Recently, PostProcess Technologies released its latest automated support removal machine for fused deposition modeling (FDM) parts, the VORSA 500. This Thursday, February 3rd, at 11 am EST, PostProcess is hosting an official online launch event for its FDM support removal solution. The machine uses the company’s AUTOMAT3D software and Volumetric Velocity Dispersion (VVD) to automatically eliminate support structures on FDM 3D printed parts. VVD allows the VORSA 500 to spray a pre-mixed detergent onto a part from multiple directions within a chamber, and AUTOMAT3D monitors the process, with user-set parameters for predetermined agitation, to ensure proper finishing. PostProcess suggests that the machine can cut support removal times in half.

“Get up-close and personal with our newest technology during our Launch Event during a Live Solution Experience tour for FDM post-printing. Streamed from the PostProcess labs, you’ll be able to witness our unique blend of proprietary software, hardware, and chemistry at work, and engage in real-time Q&A.”

Lattice Structures & Texture in 3D Printing

The last webinar of the week, “Advanced Design for AM: Lattice Structures & Texture,” will also be held on the 3rd, at 2 pm EST. Part of the ASME-powered AM Webinar Series and sponsored by HP, the webinar will look at complex lattice structures and unique textures, with topics including structural classification, mechanical properties, and generation of lattice structures, as well as bump maps, generative methods, and printability considerations for texture design for AM, and more. The presenters will be Justin Hopkins, Lead Application Engineer for HP 3D, and Siddharthan Selvasekar, Additive Manufacturing Research Engineer at Ford Motor Company.

“Companies in many industries have taken advantage of the design freedom enabled by additive manufacturing to transform their manufacturing processes, prototyping, and final parts production. Take your design engineering to the next level through lattice structures and texture design. Geometrically complex lattice structures can enable stiff, lightweight parts or energy absorbing components; while unique, integrated textures can facilitate futuristic products.”

