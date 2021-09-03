3D Printed Olli Shuttle to Be Powered by Perrone Robotics

We’ve got exciting news to share in the world of autonomous vehicles (AV), as Local Motors, Inc., a ground mobility company that designs, manufactures, and deploys next-generation vehicles, such as the 3D printed electric Olli shuttle, and turnkey AV and mobility solutions provider Perrone Robotics, Inc. have signed an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement. These two AV leaders will work together to make the customer and end-user experience better and improve mobility options by developing next-generation autonomous shuttles. Their solution is to integrate Perrone’s AV technology into the shared Olli shuttle.

“This new OEM agreement is an important step in expanding our current customer base while enhancing the vehicle experience for passengers. Our ability to meet evolving customer needs depends on our ability to work with partners with proven track records and the ability to scale,” explained Vikrant Aggarwal, the President of Local Motors. “Our work with Perrone Robotics is another example of Local Motors’ open strategy of evaluating innovations in the market and integrating the best technology into Olli.”

Perrone has been developing developing autonomous vehicle solutions since 2003, and has a Pioneer Patent for its “MAX” General Purpose Robotics Operating software system. But it also offers a patented, vehicle-independent retrofit kit called TONY (TO Navigate You), which can be embedded inside any vehicle framework to offer an adaptable, “artificial driver” solution to autonomous mobility. The TONY kit features both Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) hardware and its patented software, in addition to multiple sensors configured for the operational domain; Bolt-in Autonomy Kit (BAK) or Drive-By-Wire adapters for controlling the vehicle; a patented safety and security watchdog platform; and the E-Box, a modular packaging of COTS computers, communication adapters, and various other electronics for onboard autonomous controls.

The Olli line of autonomous, 3D printed electric shuttles is a complement to Perrone’s AV solutions, which is why this new OEM agreement between the two makes a lot of sense.

“Local Motors’ Olli vehicle line represents a novel approach to autonomous people movement in a visionary futuristic platform that can be micro-manufactured at scale today. We’re excited to work with Local Motors to provide our fully autonomous AV technology in Olli vehicles direct from the factory,” said Paul Perrone, Founder and CEO of Perrone Robotics, Inc. ” Out of the gate, the new TONY AV-driven Olli offers a reliable full autonomy solution operating at posted roadway speeds in a safety certifiable framework. As we continue to drive innovation and form key relationships like this one with Local Motors, the market will soon realize that Perrone Robotics is the autonomy solution of choice, for vehicle manufacturers, customers and AV passengers.”

Together, Local Motors and Perrone Robotics are planning to launch the Olli Autonomous Shuttle, with Perrone’s integrated TONY retrofit, this fall, and Perrone will continue on as the strategic software vendor for the 3D printed Olli vehicle, which received an influx of cash last year thanks to a $15 million investment in its parent company LM Industries (LMI). Local Motors will continue to support the integration, testing, deployment, and mass production of its Olli shuttle, while Perrone will offer its know-how in AV robotic technology, as they work together to scale the delivery and deployment of Olli shuttles for customer use cases on both private and public roads.

