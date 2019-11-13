3DGence to Present High-Performance New INDUSTRY 4F20 3D Printer at Formnext

2 hours by Bridget O'Neal 3D Printers3D Printing

Share this Article

Formnext does not begin until next week, running from November 19-22, but manufacturers and exhibitors are in full swing making announcements and preparing to arrive in Frankfurt, Germany as 632 exhibitors will welcome almost 28,000 visitors. One of those exhibitors is 3DGence, traveling from their headquarters in Poland to set up at booth E41, hall 12.1 for the duration of the show.

The 3DGence team will be presenting their new, high-performance FFF 3D printer, the INDUSTRY 4F20, meant for users seeking rapid production, prototyping, and customization. Boasting superior printing speed and the ability to use a wide range of materials, 3DGence expects this new 3D printer to set new standards for performance within the industry overall, printing end-parts, jigs, fixtures, and functioning prototypes.

“The high print speed is the key aspect of our industrial 3D printing process,” says Remigiusz Synowiec, Product Manager at 3DGence. “3DGence INDUSTRY F420 pushes the boundaries of printing speed for industrial 3D printers.”

“With 1 m/s travel speed and printing speed up to 400 mm/s, it makes the machine a perfect choice if you want to cut manufacturing costs and print spare parts to dramatically reduce downtimes.”

The INDUSTRY F420 also offers the following features:

  • Printing with a wide range of materials, to include both ULTEM™ and PEEK filaments
  • 380 x 380 x 420 mm heated print chamber, up to 180°C
  • Quick-change modular printing system with three different, interchangeable modules
  • Superior build-volume-to-price ratio
  • Multi-part production within one run
  • Scalable cloud-based solutions
  • Network monitoring with remote communication

“This 3D printer is a perfect tool for quick production of end-use parts that can be used in final products,” says Remigiusz Synowiec, Product Manager at 3DGence.

The range of engineering-range materials available will continue to expand after the release of the INDUSTRY F420.

“It has become apparent that to ensure highest print quality and final parts performance in an industrial setting we have to investigate the material at every level—from compounding to final filament production,” says Filip Turzyński, Technology and Materials Expert at 3DGence.

“This way we are able to build a comprehensive landscape of different materials, applications and properties. Knowledge associated with this process benefits the printers performance and clarifies the picture for the end user. We have partnered with a world-spanning network of renowned filament and resin producers.”

PEEK filament

Safety is always a concern for users, but especially within industrial 3D printing. The 3DGence INDUSTRY F420 promises conditions that are both safe and controlled. The advanced system (which can also be used with a signal tower and UPS backup) filters:

  • Styrene
  • VOC
  • PM 2.5
  • PM 10

“For the first time we present an online platform for 3D printing management that allows users overview the 3D printing process, including running and queuing print-jobs, schedule maintenance, and administration tools for different employees. Everything that the operator needs is internet access,” says Krzysztof Wilk, R&D Director at 3DGence.

The INDUSTRY F420 will be delivered to clients in December, with sales officially launched next week at Formnext.

“We are very excited to host the official release of 3DGence INDUSTRY F420 at Formnext 2019,” said Mateusz Sidorowicz, Marketing Director at 3DGence. “It’s a breakthrough in industrial 3D printing!”

“As an expert in the production and implementation of 3D printing technology in Tier 1 manufacturing companies, we are very proud to expand our INDUSTRY machine  line. This high-performance 3D printer is designed for demanding engineering applications. The development of this project was based on the insights of our clients and our new cutting-edge technology.”

In other news for 3DGence, they have also refined their slicing software, SLICER 4.0. Access to print settings is faster, and the process has been simplified for better performance and success.

3DGence INDUSTRY F420 Specifications:

  • Build volume: 380 x 380 x 420 mm (60 648 cm3)
  • Printing system: double extruder equipped with purging device
  • Filament diameter: 1.75mm
  • Model materials: PLA, ABS, ASA, PA6/69, PC, ULTEM™ filament, PEEK
  • Support materials: Soluble support ESM-10, HIPS
  • Nozzle temperature (max.): 500°C
  • Build plate temperature (max.): 180°C
  • Chamber temperature (max.): 180°C (active heating)
  • Filament chamber temperature (max.): 50 C
  • Software: 3DGence SLICER 4.0, 3DGence CLOUD
  • Additional accessories: Advanced ULT filtration unit, UPS power backup, signal tower

3DGence offers users around the world incredible versatility as they 3D print medical parts, enjoy increased functionality and customization in hardware, and experiment with new materials.

What do you think of this news? Let us know your thoughts! Join the discussion of this and other 3D printing topics at 3DPrintBoard.com.

[Source / Images: 3DGence]
Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Formnext 2019: moi composites to Make Waves with 3D Printed Trimaran

Allevi Partners with Xylyx Bio to Create Liver Specific Bioniks

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Software

Allevi Bioprint Pro Software Just Released, Provides Users with Step-by-Step Bioprinting

Headquartered in Philadelphia and founded in 2014, the Allevi Bioprint team has spent years in research and development regarding bioprinting, seeking the best results for creating a machine, supplies and...

September 4, 2019
3D PrintingBioprintingEducation

The Allevi Academy is Taking Bioprinting to Schools

In May 2015, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that there are nearly 8.6 million STEM—science, technology, engineering, and mathematics—jobs. This number represents 6.2 percent of US employment, with computer...

July 19, 2019
3D PrintingBioprintingBusinessExclusive Interviews

3D Printing Industry Experts Interview With Ricky Solorzano Co-Founder and CEO of Allevi

This is a short interview with Ricky Solorzano from Allevi.

May 7, 2019
3D Printers3D PrintingBioprinting

Biodiscoveries: Allevi is Pushing the Power of Cells at the Heart of Bioprinting

Although it might take years before 3D bioprinting takes center stage in medicine everywhere, the companies behind the technology are certainly giving it the momentum it needs, partnering with university...

April 24, 2019

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
3D Printed Footware
3D Printing Books

Services & Data

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

All3DP FacFox 3D Systems Upload via Treatstock jawstec

Events

Inside 3D Printing

Global Events Series: Click for Dates

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Boston, February 11-12, 2020
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our 3DPrint.com.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.