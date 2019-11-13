3DGence to Present High-Performance New INDUSTRY 4F20 3D Printer at Formnext

Formnext does not begin until next week, running from November 19-22, but manufacturers and exhibitors are in full swing making announcements and preparing to arrive in Frankfurt, Germany as 632 exhibitors will welcome almost 28,000 visitors. One of those exhibitors is 3DGence, traveling from their headquarters in Poland to set up at booth E41, hall 12.1 for the duration of the show.

The 3DGence team will be presenting their new, high-performance FFF 3D printer, the INDUSTRY 4F20, meant for users seeking rapid production, prototyping, and customization. Boasting superior printing speed and the ability to use a wide range of materials, 3DGence expects this new 3D printer to set new standards for performance within the industry overall, printing end-parts, jigs, fixtures, and functioning prototypes.

“The high print speed is the key aspect of our industrial 3D printing process,” says Remigiusz Synowiec, Product Manager at 3DGence. “3DGence INDUSTRY F420 pushes the boundaries of printing speed for industrial 3D printers.” “With 1 m/s travel speed and printing speed up to 400 mm/s, it makes the machine a perfect choice if you want to cut manufacturing costs and print spare parts to dramatically reduce downtimes.”

The INDUSTRY F420 also offers the following features:

Printing with a wide range of materials, to include both ULTEM™ and PEEK filaments

380 x 380 x 420 mm heated print chamber, up to 180°C

Quick-change modular printing system with three different, interchangeable modules

Superior build-volume-to-price ratio

Multi-part production within one run

Scalable cloud-based solutions

Network monitoring with remote communication

“This 3D printer is a perfect tool for quick production of end-use parts that can be used in final products,” says Remigiusz Synowiec, Product Manager at 3DGence.

The range of engineering-range materials available will continue to expand after the release of the INDUSTRY F420.

“It has become apparent that to ensure highest print quality and final parts performance in an industrial setting we have to investigate the material at every level—from compounding to final filament production,” says Filip Turzyński, Technology and Materials Expert at 3DGence. “This way we are able to build a comprehensive landscape of different materials, applications and properties. Knowledge associated with this process benefits the printers performance and clarifies the picture for the end user. We have partnered with a world-spanning network of renowned filament and resin producers.”

Safety is always a concern for users, but especially within industrial 3D printing. The 3DGence INDUSTRY F420 promises conditions that are both safe and controlled. The advanced system (which can also be used with a signal tower and UPS backup) filters:

Styrene

VOC

PM 2.5

PM 10

“For the first time we present an online platform for 3D printing management that allows users overview the 3D printing process, including running and queuing print-jobs, schedule maintenance, and administration tools for different employees. Everything that the operator needs is internet access,” says Krzysztof Wilk, R&D Director at 3DGence.

The INDUSTRY F420 will be delivered to clients in December, with sales officially launched next week at Formnext.

“We are very excited to host the official release of 3DGence INDUSTRY F420 at Formnext 2019,” said Mateusz Sidorowicz, Marketing Director at 3DGence. “It’s a breakthrough in industrial 3D printing!” “As an expert in the production and implementation of 3D printing technology in Tier 1 manufacturing companies, we are very proud to expand our INDUSTRY machine line. This high-performance 3D printer is designed for demanding engineering applications. The development of this project was based on the insights of our clients and our new cutting-edge technology.”

In other news for 3DGence, they have also refined their slicing software, SLICER 4.0. Access to print settings is faster, and the process has been simplified for better performance and success.

3DGence INDUSTRY F420 Specifications:

Build volume: 380 x 380 x 420 mm (60 648 cm3)

380 x 380 x 420 mm (60 648 cm3) Printing system: double extruder equipped with purging device

double extruder equipped with purging device Filament diameter: 1.75mm

1.75mm Model materials: PLA, ABS, ASA, PA6/69, PC, ULTEM™ filament, PEEK

PLA, ABS, ASA, PA6/69, PC, ULTEM™ filament, PEEK Support materials : Soluble support ESM-10, HIPS

: Soluble support ESM-10, HIPS Nozzle temperature (max.): 500°C

500°C Build plate temperature (max.): 180°C

180°C Chamber temperature (max.): 180°C (active heating)

180°C (active heating) Filament chamber temperature (max.) : 50 C

: 50 C Software: 3DGence SLICER 4.0, 3DGence CLOUD

3DGence SLICER 4.0, 3DGence CLOUD Additional accessories: Advanced ULT filtration unit, UPS power backup, signal tower

3DGence offers users around the world incredible versatility as they 3D print medical parts, enjoy increased functionality and customization in hardware, and experiment with new materials.

[Source / Images: 3DGence]