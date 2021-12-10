A 3D printing service and manufacturing software startup headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and Breslau, Poland, 3YOURMIND was founded in 2014 by Alexander Ciszek and Stephen Kuehr, as a spin-off of the Technical University of Berlin. 3YOURMIND’s specialty is providing software solutions that facilitate professional printing of 3D data directly from CAD programs. The proprietary 3YOURMIND software, accessible via www.3YOURMIND.com, bridges the gap between 3D printing software and additive manufacturing (AM) service bureaus, amply shortening the distance between prototyping and production.

In 2015, 3YOURMIND made headlines in the 3D printing industry by gaining the financial backing of Dr. Hans Langer, founder of EOS — a pioneer of 3D printing technology, and the world’s leading metal AM company — in its second round of financing. In 2016, 3YOURMIND won first prize at Formnext, and in 2017, it announced a partnership with EOS, which led to a huge leap forward for digital manufacturing and supply chain management. This involved the rollout of the AM Part Identifier (AMPI), a significant breakthrough for the digitization of industrial parts: by scanning the entire part inventory for a given company, it determines which components can best be profitably produced using 3D printers.

Subsequently, 3YOURMIND continued to make waves largely in the realm of enterprise software and AM workflow management, improving participating companies’ abilities to automate everything from pricing to analysis of the value chain. A couple years after AMPI’s release, 3YOURMIND built upon AMPI when it launched its Agile Manufacturing Execution System (MES), yet another threshold crossed for the streamlining of workflow in additive manufacturing processes. Around the same time, the company introduced its Agile Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, enabling increased automation of order management. The last link in 3YOURMIND’s agile manufacturing chain came with its Agile Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), automation software which represents the pinnacle of utilizing the machine connectivity enabled by the Internet of Things (IOT) for advanced manufacturing.

Since its inception, 3YOURMIND has been at the forefront of the latest news in AM, and as venture capital money has poured in, the company has opened offices in the U.S. as well. This includes an office in San Francisco, and one in New York, the latter opening after the company received $12 million in series A financing.

