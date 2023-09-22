The History of 3D Printing in Japan

(3DPrint.com PRO is available only to subscribers)

Japan has long held a leading position in global manufacturing and is celebrated for its unparalleled quality control and cutting-edge technologies. Although its achievements in traditional manufacturing are widely acknowledged, the nation finds itself at a compelling crossroads in additive manufacturing (AM).

Unlike the United States and Germany, where AM technologies have seen faster adoption and integration into various industries, Japan has been cautiously optimistic. Despite its well-earned reputation for innovation and technological breakthroughs, the nation’s approach towards AM has been a slow burn, characterized by meticulous research and development rather than outright commercial adoption.

However, with the global AM market burgeoning and showcasing a wide range of applications from aerospace to medical, Japan is facing a critical moment. It must either accelerate its AM initiatives to catch up with global trends or risk losing its competitive edge. In particular, Japan’s strongholds in automotive and aerospace manufacturing could either be fortresses of innovation or missed opportunities in the context of AM.

This article offers an in-depth look at the historical progression of metal AM in Japan. In a subsequent piece, we will explore the vital roles of diverse stakeholders—from governmental agencies to private corporations—in shaping Japan’s metal AM landscape.