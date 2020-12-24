3D Printing Market Outlook 2021: Pro Desktop Material Extrusion (FDM, FFF)

14 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing Market Outlook 2021Featured Stories

Share this Article

In this 2021 Market Outlook, Trends, and Competitive Landscape for the Desktop Material Extrusion Market, we’re continuing a helicopter view of the desktop material extrusion or Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM, FFF) market. The goal is to give you some idea of the mechanics and dynamics behind the market, an understanding of the material extrusion competitive landscape, and an overview of what’s happening in the value chain. We’ll have a general outlook of this segment for the next calendar year, 2021. We’ll look at the market, systems, and sales for each segment and make recommendations as well as predictions.  

General Overview 

The desktop material extrusion market can be segmented into low-cost 3D printers, mid-market desktop 3D printers, and pro 3D printers. We’ve already taken a look at low-cost and mid-market machines. In this article, we’ll round the topic off with pro systems. 

Pro Desktop Printers 

Pro systems are feature-rich printers that have tight integration with software and materials settings. Excellent user experiences and support are required in this segment. They need to work well straight out of the box and have features and performance while being reliable above all. 

Market 

Players are sometimes regional but often limited to global companies selling thousands and tens of thousands of units. As an admired firm, pacesetter and the largest player, Ultimaker dominates this segment, while other companies such as BCN3D try to catch up. Many players claim to be Pro, but don’t have support, quality, or a real value proposition. Printers can range in price from $2,000 to $6,000 with prices per unit showing a steep rise, almost doubling over the past four years. 

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Metal 3D Printing Roughness Reduced by 80% Using Dual Laser Technique

3DPOD Episode 45: Sarah Goehrke, Additive Integrity, and Women in 3D Printing

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D PrintingExclusive InterviewsFeatured Stories

Bloom Courageously: Discussing Women in 3D Printing with Satori CEO Chengxi Wang

Recently, I had the pleasure of speaking with Chengxi Wang, the CEO of professional 3D printer developer Satori, which officially entered the 3D printing market with the launch of its...

December 22, 2020
Featured
3D PrintingExclusive InterviewsFeatured Stories

Exclusive Interview with Chengxi Wang, CEO of Professional 3D Printer Developer Satori

Just two months ago, London-based startup Satori, which wants to empower creativity for its clients through the use of 3D printing, launched its first professional 3D printer, the compact ST1600....

December 21, 2020
3D Printing

3DPOD Episode 44: Jennifer Coyne of Wabtec & John Barnes

Today, we talk once again with John Barnes, but we also have Jennifer Coyne of the Wabtec Corporation joining the program. Wabtec is a huge Pittsburg-based train company that makes...

December 17, 2020
3D PrintingExclusive InterviewsMetal 3D Printing

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to Expand DED Metal 3D Printing Line

Slowly, but surely, mainstream industrial manufacturers are taking over the 3D printing space. While there was talk maybe eight years ago about whether or not HP would be acquiring Stratasys...

December 7, 2020

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock All3DP jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Boston, February 9-10, 2021

View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides