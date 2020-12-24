3D Printing Market Outlook 2021: Pro Desktop Material Extrusion (FDM, FFF)

In this 2021 Market Outlook, Trends, and Competitive Landscape for the Desktop Material Extrusion Market, we’re continuing a helicopter view of the desktop material extrusion or Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM, FFF) market. The goal is to give you some idea of the mechanics and dynamics behind the market, an understanding of the material extrusion competitive landscape, and an overview of what’s happening in the value chain. We’ll have a general outlook of this segment for the next calendar year, 2021. We’ll look at the market, systems, and sales for each segment and make recommendations as well as predictions.
General Overview
The desktop material extrusion market can be segmented into low-cost 3D printers, mid-market desktop 3D printers, and pro 3D printers. We’ve already taken a look at low-cost and mid-market machines. In this article, we’ll round the topic off with pro systems.
Pro Desktop Printers
Pro systems are feature-rich printers that have tight integration with software and materials settings. Excellent user experiences and support are required in this segment. They need to work well straight out of the box and have features and performance while being reliable above all.
Market
Players are sometimes regional but often limited to global companies selling thousands and tens of thousands of units. As an admired firm, pacesetter and the largest player, Ultimaker dominates this segment, while other companies such as BCN3D try to catch up. Many players claim to be Pro, but don’t have support, quality, or a real value proposition. Printers can range in price from $2,000 to $6,000 with prices per unit showing a steep rise, almost doubling over the past four years.
