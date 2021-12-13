Privacy Policy

We respect and are committed to protecting your privacy. That is why we have adopted this Privacy Policy. This Privacy Policy lets you know how your personal information is processed and explains data collection and use practices for the 3DPrint.com. The 3DPrint.com includes all Web pages, newsletters, discussion forums and lists and opt-in announcement lists owned or operated by 3DPrint.com and each of its wholly-owned subsidiaries (collectively the “Site”) home page (collectively hereafter 3DPrint.com). By accessing the 3DPrint.com, you are consenting to the information collection and use practices described in this Privacy Policy.We promise that we will use your personal information only in ways that are compatible with this Privacy Policy as follows:

What information are you collecting and how are you collecting it?

Do you collect IP addresses?

Every computer connected to the Internet is given a domain name and a set of numbers that serve as that computer’s “Internet Protocol” IP address. When a visitor requests a page from any Web site within the 3DPrint.com, our Web servers automatically recognize that visitor’s domain name and IP address. The domain name and IP address reveal nothing personal about you other than the IP address from which you have accessed our Sites. We use this information to examine our traffic in aggregate, and to investigate misuse of the 3DPrint.com, its users, or to cooperate with law enforcement. We do not collect and evaluate this information for specific individuals. Our Web servers do not automatically record e-mail addresses of the visitors.

What are cookies?

From time to time, 3DPrint.com or its advertisers may send a “cookie” to your computer. A cookie is a small piece of data that is sent to your Internet browser from a Web server and stored on your computer’s hard drive. A cookie can’t read data off of your computer hard disk or read cookie files created by other Web sites. Cookies do not damage your system. We use cookies to identify which areas of 3DPrint.com’s you have visited or customized, so the next time you visit, those pages may be readily accessible. Our advertisers may also use cookies to ascertain how many times you’ve seen an advertisement. Our advertisers and we may use this information to better personalize the content, banners, and promotions that you see on our Site. You can choose whether to accept cookies by changing the settings of your Internet browser. You can reset your browser to refuse all cookies, or allow your browser to show you when a cookie is being sent. If you choose not to accept these cookies, your experience at our Site and other Web sites may be diminished and some features may not work as intended.

How do you use single-pixel gifs?

3DPrint.com, its third party service providers and advertisers may use single-pixel gif images, sometimes referred to as web bugs or Web beacons, to count Web page accesses and gather some general statistical information. 3DPrint.com does not gather personal information through the use of these images. Our advertisers and third party providers may use single-pixel gifs that can track personal information from cookies that may have been previously placed on a user’s computer. 3DPrint.com also uses various third party providers to track and analyze non-personally identifiable aggregate usage information from visitors to our Web sites in order to continuously improve the quality of our sites and services to you.

What personal information do you collect?

Wherever 3DPrint.com collects personal information we make an effort to include a link to this Privacy Policy. We will ask you when we need information that personally identifies you (personal information) or allows us to contact you. The personal information we collect may include your name, title, company or organization name, e-mail address, phone number, work or home address, information about your job function, information about your company, and credit card information.

We may request your e-mail address or mailing address for the purposes of conducting a contest or to provide additional services (for example, subscriptions to announcement lists or information about conferences and trade shows). Participation in contests or other promotions on the 3DPrint.com is completely voluntary and you have a choice whether or not to disclose personal information. Information requested may include contact information (such as name and shipping address), and demographic information (such as zip code). Contact information will be used to notify the winners and award prizes.

If you are purchasing something on the 3DPrint.com, we, and any third party provider, need to know your name, e-mail address, mailing address, credit card number and expiration date. This allows us, or third party providers, to process and fulfill your order and to notify you of your order status. Credit card and e-mail information will not be shared or sold to third parties for any purpose except as provided in this Privacy Policy without your express permission.

3DPrint.com also offers access to some services that require registration. We may use your registration contact information to send notification to you of products and services by e-mail and/or postal mail. We may share that information with our clients and they may also send you promotional materials. We may also use your IP address internally and share it with third parties.

When you sign up for a 3DPrint.com e-mail newsletter, you are given the opportunity to sign up for targeted third-party mailings. Whether or not you want to receive these announcements is your choice. If you choose to receive an announcement from a specific distribution list, you will receive commercial messages from independent third parties that have contracted with 3DPrint.com to send messages to the list. You may stop the arrival of these announcement lists at any time by removing your e-mail address from the list by forwarding the announcement list to [email protected] or by following the instructions on the e-mails you receive.

When you sign up for a 3DPrint.com discussion forum, your name or alias is recorded solely for purposes of maintaining your own account within the forums. This information is not used to monitor your activity within a forum, nor is it used to identify you outside the 3DPrint.com.

When you use co-branded services, or those provided by a third party, within the 3DPrint.com, your information may be passed to the co-brand or third party provider and their use of your information is subject to their applicable privacy policies.

We may from time to time send e-mail announcing new products and services. If you choose to supply your postal address in an online form, you may receive postal mailings from 3DPrint.com or third party companies.

Will you disclose the information you collect to outside third parties?

3DPrint.com will disclose personal information and/or an IP address:

1) To contact you regarding other products and services which may be of interest to you (including those we may offer jointly with other companies). At any time, however, you may opt out of such contact;

2) When required by law or in the good-faith belief that such action is necessary to:

a) Cooperate with the investigations of purported unlawful activities and conform to the edicts of the law or comply with legal process served on 3DPrint.com;

b) Protect and defend the rights or property of the 3DPrint.com of sites and related properties, or visitors to the 3DPrint.com of sites and related properties;

c) Identify persons who may be violating the law, the 3DPrint.com legal notice and Web site User Agreement, the rights of third parties, or otherwise misusing the 3DPrint.com or its related properties;

d) Fulfill a user’s order or request;

3) To process and fulfill your order or notify you of order status;

4) When we have your consent to share the information;

5) When you use co-branded services within our network of sites, you grant us permission to pass your registration information back to that service partner. Their use of your information is subject to their applicable privacy policies.

We maintain a strict “No-Spam” policy that means that we do not sell, rent, or otherwise give your e-mail address to a third-party, without your consent or as permitted by this Privacy Policy.

What else should I know about my privacy when online?

3DPrint.com may use third-party advertising companies and advertising networks to serve ads to you based on information (not including your name, address, email address or telephone number) about your visits to our Web sites in order to provide targeted advertisements about goods and services that may be of interest to you while visiting other Web sites.

The 3DPrint.com contains many hyperlinks to third party Web sites. The 3DPrint.com also contains advertisements of third parties. 3DPrint.com is not responsible for the privacy practices or the content of such third party Web sites or advertisers. 3DPrint.com does not share any of the individual personal information you provide 3DPrint.com with the third parties to which 3DPrint.com links, except as stated elsewhere within this Privacy Policy, although 3DPrint.com may share general, aggregate data with such third parties (such as how many people use our Site). Please check with those Web sites to determine their privacy policy.

If you use 3DPrint.com’s discussion threads, you should be aware that any personally identifiable information you submit there can be read, collected, or used by other users of these forums, and could be used to send you unsolicited messages. We are not responsible for the personally identifiable information you choose to submit in these discussion threads. In order to avoid your e-mail address or other personal information from being gathered and used by others for inappropriate or harmful purposes, 3DPrint.com advises that you should be cautious about posting a real e-mail address or other personal information to newsgroups, chats, or other public forums.

Please keep in mind that whenever you voluntarily disclose personal information online – for example through e-mail, discussion lists, or elsewhere – that information can be collected and used by others. In short, if you post personal information online that is accessible to the public, you may receive unsolicited messages from other parties in return.

Certain 3DPrint.com media properties use a shopping cart feature that safeguards this information by using industry standard SSL (Secure Socket Layer) encrypted servers. SSL codes the information transferred between you and the server, rendering it unreadable to anyone trying to intercept the information. Other 3DPrint.com media properties do not use SSL and thereby do not offer a secure coded way to transfer information. Ultimately, you are solely responsible for maintaining the secrecy of your personal information. Please be careful and responsible whenever you’re online.

Business transfers

We are always seeking to improve our network of Web sites and our business. In accomplishing these objectives, we may sell a company, assets or Web sites or one or more of the companies in our corporate family may merge with, or be acquired by, another company. In connection with the foregoing, we may transfer some or all of your information in order that the service being provided to you may continue or for other business purposes.

Terms of Use

This Agreement shall all be exclusively governed and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of New York, United States applicable to agreements made and to be performed in the State of New York, United States. You agree that any legal action or proceeding between 3DPrint.com and you for any purpose concerning this Agreement or the parties’ obligations hereunder shall be brought exclusively in a federal or state court of competent jurisdiction sitting in Manhattan, State of New York, United States and you hereby expressly consent to the exclusive personal jurisdiction of these courts. This Agreement contains the entire understanding of the parties hereto relating to the use of this Site and supersedes any prior written or oral agreement or understandings between the parties with respect to this Site. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of this Agreement will not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision of this Agreement.

Your Consent To This Agreement

By using the 3DPrint.com, you consent to the collection and use of information by 3DPrint.com as specified above. We reserve the right to modify this Policy. If we decide to change our Privacy Policy, we will post those changes on this page so that you are always aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances we disclose it.

Please send any questions about 3DPrint.com’s Privacy Policy to: [email protected]

Please note that your use of the 3DPrint.com of Web sites is governed by our Legal Notice.

3DPrint.com participates in the Safe Harbor program and adheres to the Safe Harbor principles developed by the U.S. Department of Commerce and the European Union or Switzerland. For more information about the Safe Harbor program, please visit the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Safe Harbor website https://www.export.gov/safeharbor/

3DPrint.com has further committed to refer unresolved privacy complaints under the US-EU or Swiss Safe Harbor Principles to an independent dispute resolution mechanism, the BBB EU or Swiss SAFE HARBOR, operated by the Council of Better Business Bureaus. If you do not receive timely acknowledgment of your complaint, or if your complaint is not satisfactorily addressed by 3DPrint.com, please visit the BBB EU OR SWISS SAFE HARBOR web site at www.bbb.org/us/safe-harbor-complaints for more information and to file a complaint.

(Revised July, 2014)