i-AMdigital Training Courses
(Online and In-Person)
Purdue University - Level 1 Certification, AM for Engineers and Managers
(Only available for i-AMdigital members.)
Add Up - Metal Additive Manufacturing: From design to industrialization
This training course will give you an overview of all important topics you have to consider when you intend to invest actively in metal additive manufacturing. Metal AM is not anly about a technological challenge, dealing with machines, materials an post processing. It is a question of how to address value generation to address profitable new business. New jobs are emerging. New expertises are required. What is relevant for an efficient development of metal AM in your company? How to deal with change management? You will will find the answers to these questions through the course.
IAM 3D HUB - MJF Hands On
(Only available for i-AMdigital members.)
Materialise - Masterclass in Metal 3D Printing
(Only available for i-AMdigital members.)
MTC - A Guide for Engineers and Decision-Makers Part 1
This highly interactive online learning course will provide you with insight into each of the seven Additive Manufacturing (AM) processes and their associated materials. The course will help you make an informed decision about whether Industrial 3D printing can be adopted by your business.
ASM International Basics of Heat Treating
(Only available for i-AMdigital members.)
UL - Advanced Training on Metal Part Production
Offered at the Additive Manufacturing Competency Center (AMCC) in Louisville, Kentucky, students will learn and apply advanced additive manufacturing with metals during this 5-day hands-on course. Beginning with process and material fundamentals and progressing through design, build planning, process parameters, post-processing and quality evaluation, students will design and manufacture parts as part of project teams.
ADDvance - Economics AM: Economic Aspects and Cost Factors in Additive Manufacturing
ADDVANCE, in collaboration with the world's leading Engineering Consultancy firm in Additive Manufacturing, The Barnes Group Advisors (TBGA), teaches courses independent of technology and focused at different levels: Engineer, Director and Executive.