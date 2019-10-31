Add Up - Metal Additive Manufacturing: From design to industrialization

This training course will give you an overview of all important topics you have to consider when you intend to invest actively in metal additive manufacturing. Metal AM is not anly about a technological challenge, dealing with machines, materials an post processing. It is a question of how to address value generation to address profitable new business. New jobs are emerging. New expertises are required. What is relevant for an efficient development of metal AM in your company? How to deal with change management? You will will find the answers to these questions through the course.