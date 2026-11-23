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The global 3D printing market reached $4.58 billion in the third quarter of 2026, with metal additive manufacturing (AM) and printing services continuing to grow faster than the broader industry.

New figures from Additive Manufacturing Research (AM Research) show that the market grew 11.6% year over year, up from $4.47 billion in the previous quarter. Metal 3D printing services grew even faster, up 14.3% year over year. The figures come from AM Research’s newly released Q3 2026 3DP/AM Market Data and Forecast, covering both metal and polymer AM markets. The firm also published its 3DP/AM Market Insights: Q3 2026 report, which offers additional analysis, commentary, and charts.

According to AM Research, the metal AM market totaled $1.85 billion in the third quarter, compared with $1.62 billion a year earlier. That is roughly a 14% increase. The polymer market, still the industry’s largest segment, reached $2.73 billion, up from $2.48 billion in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of about 10%.

Combined AM services, including metal and polymer printing, generated $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared with $2.24 billion a year earlier. That is nearly 14% growth in a segment that now represents more than half the industry’s reported quarterly market value.

For years, much of the attention in 3D printing has been on new machines, faster printers, and bigger build volumes. Those developments are still important, but the services market tells another part of the story. Companies are also making money by printing parts for customers, not just selling the machines that produce them.

Buying expensive industrial 3D printers doesn’t necessarily mean a company will have enough orders to keep them running. Printing services, on the other hand, make money by producing parts for customers. Of course, higher revenue doesn’t mean every service provider is profitable or keeping its machines busy. But it does mean customers are spending more on 3D printed parts.

AM Research’s quarterly growth chart shows that metal printing services have continued to outperform the overall 3D printing market since the beginning of 2025. Metal services grew 15.2% year over year in the first quarter of 2025, followed by 15% in the second quarter and 16.4% in the third. Growth accelerated to 19.3% in the fourth quarter, before easing to 15.6% in early 2026. The latest 14.3% growth is lower than last year’s peak, but still higher than the industry’s overall 11.6%.

Industrial 3D printers can cost millions, and companies don’t buy new machines every year. They might invest heavily in equipment one year and hold off on buying more the next. But printing services work differently. Customers can order the parts they need without having to buy expensive printers or run their own production facilities. For service providers, that means a business built around producing parts rather than selling machines. That’s why printer sales alone don’t tell us how well the 3D printing industry is doing. Despite the overall growth, AM Research says the industry is still fragmented, and some areas are doing much better than others.

”Growth continues to abound in many sectors of the additive manufacturing industry to start the second half of 2026, especially in the red hot metals sector. The market remains relatively fragmented despite the consolidation of the last two years, so not all areas are seeing equal growth -but growth nevertheless. North America in particular is exciting, but with manufacturing increasingly politicized, forecasting the future remains challenging,” said Scott Dunham, executive vice president at AM Research.

Even with double-digit growth across the industry, not every company is seeing the same results. Printer manufacturers, material suppliers, and service providers all have different customers and costs. Some are benefiting more from the growing market than others.

North America is one market AM Research is watching closely. Dunham sees strong opportunities in the region, although he also warns that politics could make it harder to predict what comes next. Government policies can affect where companies invest, what equipment they buy, and where they choose to manufacture parts.

Looking further back, the metal services market has seen its share of ups and downs. AM Research’s chart, which tracks annual growth rates since the beginning of 2022, shows that metal printing services have seen some big changes in growth. Growth fell to 5.4% in late 2022, climbed above 20% at the end of 2023, and dropped back to 9% in early 2024.

More recently, however, the segment has grown at a more steady pace. Metal services have grown by at least 14% year over year in every quarter of 2025 and the first three quarters of 2026.

The industry still has plenty to prove. Higher revenue does not necessarily mean lower production costs, more reliable processes, or better use of expensive machines. And the figures do not tell us whether service providers are making more profit as they grow.

AM Research tracks companies across the sector, including 3D Systems, Stratasys, EOS, Nikon SLM Solutions, Velo3D, HP, Formlabs, BLT, Farsoon, and others. Its quarterly market data covers metal and polymer additive manufacturing, with historical data and long-term forecasts designed to track how the industry is evolving.

With 2027 close, the question is whether this growth can continue, especially in metal printing services. The latest figures show that customers are spending more on 3D printing, but the next challenge is turning that demand into steady, profitable business.

AM RESEARCH | Q3 2026 MARKET INSIGHTS Go Beyond the Numbers with AM Research Explore AM Research’s 3DP/AM Market Insights: Q3 2026 report, with in-depth analysis, commentary, and charts on the metal and polymer AM markets. EXPLORE THE FULL REPORT →



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