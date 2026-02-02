3DPOD 291: AM Services from MRO to End-Users with Bjorn Madsen, Pelagus 3D

Pelagus 3D is a platform that helps large industrial customers digitize, evaluate, qualify, and make MRO components. Working with OEMs, end users, and manufacturing services, they’re a trusted middleman helping to grow 3D printing for MRO. We talk to Bjorn Madsen, Vice President, Commercial, about how Pelagus works, how they work with customers, how they make sure parts work well, and how they aim to grow. MRO platforms will be a key element of our industry’s future, they’re a firehose for turning old CAD into newly 3D printed geometries, and in this podcast, you can learn how they work and how they could influence the future of Additive.
