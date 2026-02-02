AMS 2026

3DPOD 291: AM Services from MRO to End-Users with Bjorn Madsen, Pelagus 3D

08:00 am by Joris Peels 3D PrintingMRO and Spares
RAPID

Share this Article

Pelagus 3D is a platform that helps large industrial customers digitize, evaluate, qualify, and make MRO components. Working with OEMs, end users, and manufacturing services, they’re a trusted middleman helping to grow 3D printing for MRO. We talk to Bjorn Madsen, Vice President, Commercial, about how Pelagus works, how they work with customers, how they make sure parts work well, and how they aim to grow. MRO platforms will be a key element of our industry’s future, they’re a firehose for turning old CAD into newly 3D printed geometries, and in this podcast, you can learn how they work and how they could influence the future of Additive.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by Materialise, a global leader in 3D printed medical software and devices, and additive manufacturing software and services. With decades of expertise, Materialise supports highly regulated and high-demand sectors, from healthcare to aerospace and beyond.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud FirstMold Xometry

Share this Article

Recent News

Adoption of Advanced Powder Metal Manufacturing in the Global Small Arms Space – SHOT Show 2026 Additive Manufacturing Analysis

Inside TCT Asia 2026: Exploring a Full-Chain Additive Manufacturing Platform

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Sponsored
3D Printing3D SoftwareSponsored

Five Imperatives for CAD and PDM In The Additive Era

Additive manufacturing has reached an inflection point. Hardware capabilities continue to advance, materials portfolios are expanding rapidly, and automation is reshaping post‑processing and production workflows. Yet many additive programs still...

January 29, 2026
Featured
3D PrintingEducationExclusive InterviewsFeatured Stories

Stratasys’ Jesse Roitenberg on Why Additive Manufacturing Is Becoming a Basic Skill

After nearly two decades working at Stratasys — and most of that time focused on education — Jesse Roitenberg has seen additive manufacturing (AM) move from novelty to necessity. 3DPrint.com...

January 27, 2026
3D PrintingAerospace 3D PrintingBusinessMilitary 3D PrintingNorth America

Factories-as-a-Service Startup Hadrian Launches Additive Manufacturing Division

Equity markets are in the midst of a moment that’s being called “the Great Rotation“, which is essentially the normal sector rotation that happens in any bull market, but framed...

January 27, 2026
Featured
3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks

Nano Dimension Previews Q4 Revenue Above Guidance as U.S. Redomiciling Advances

After months of relatively limited public information about its long-term direction, Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) has surfaced with an update: stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue, progress on a strategic alternatives review, and...

January 26, 2026
HP Drone
HP Filament
FacFox
Continuum Powders
AMR Polymer Extrusion
D3DLIVE
IMTS
AMR Software
AMR Dental
Stratasys
3DPOD
AMUG

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 24-26, 2026

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides