Designer aluminums with unique formulations are the Dubai chocolate of the LPBF world. After an early start by Scalmalloy, it is now CP1 that is the heir apparent. Surprisingly perhaps, Aheadd CP1 is pulling ahead of others while developing a strong brand. I think that this is because every time I mention it, people whisper “dirty, dirty” in my ear. A similar thing happened previously when a moral crusade against the uncouth lyrics of rap videos led to the popularization of “gangsta rap.” Smut peddlers rejoice, a similar meme lead heuristic is conquering additive. I think this is what’s going on, or it could be that this was made from the ground up to be an LPBF alloy that requires a simpler heat treatment while being. cheaper, easier to braze, simpler to weld to conventional components, while having better thermal properties. Gosh, who could have known that this was what people were looking for?

Beloved therefore by the thin-walled pressure drop crowd, the Aluminium-Iron-Zirconium mix hopefully will be the nail in the coffin of AlSi10Mg (which I’ve been referring to as stupid aluminum) but can also be called “My First Aluminum,” or “the aluminum I used to know.” I will not miss the tongue-twisting and my feeble attempts to try to explain what the differences are between this and something called the 6000 series, which I’ve never really looked into, but I’m assuming is some kind of strange US-only car racing series where they only take left-handed corners the whole race while trying not to disintegrate. Why would you on the weekend also want to be confronted by the low quality of US cars? Surely your weekday commute should be enough of a reminder?

Heat exchange is not just a phase, and reportedly the F1 people are on board as well (as are Velo3D and 3D Systems). Another CP1 fanboy is Nikon Advanced Manufacturing (Nikon AM), which previously worked on validating CP1 on their machines along with America Makes and 3Degrees. The company has now signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with REM. Now, you’d be forgiven for being confused by why Nikon AM would sign an MOU with the band behind the beloved 1991 hit song “Losing My Religion.” If you liked the music, you will love the surface finishing. Silky smooth as 90’s alternative rock, which took the raw pure beauty pioneered by Sister Rosette Tharpe and turned it into mashed hospital food encased in Twinkies, REM Surface Engineering is a leading finishing company more into mirrors than narcissus.

REM, Nikon AM, and Constellium will work together on the finishing process, particularly for “applications demanding the highest levels of fatigue life, fluid cleanliness, RF performance, and pressure drop reduction.” RF performance has not been mentioned extensively previously. As well as heat exchangers, 3D printed RF applications are growing quickly. Waveguides, shielding, antenna arrays, and other RF components are being extensively created for military coms, radar, satellites, CIWIS, electronic warfare, and missile guidance. As we wrote about previously, satellite RF is one of the most promising 3D printing applications, but the field is much wider than just that area alone. Another example of the “green is the new green” wave sweeping our industry.

The project will develop both Chemical Polishing and Chemical-Mechanical Polishing parameters for CP1 with the hope of reducing costs.

REM frontman, Justin Michaud, said,

“REM is honored to partner with Nikon and Constellium to help actualize the immense potential of Aheadd CP1. Thanks to our extensive experience within the additive manufacturing industry, REM is fortunate to have strong relationships with these global industry leaders, and we are excited about the potential that this program will bring to the AM marketplace as a whole. Given the global nature of this partnership and the derivative industry benefits, Formnext is the perfect place to announce this effort to the world,”

While Nikon Advanced Manufacturing VP Technology, Dr. Behrang Poorganji, said,

“At Nikon AM, we’re excited to formalize this collaboration with Constellium and REM. Aheadd CP1 is a highly capable aluminum alloy offering high conductivity and solid processability and by pairing REM’s advanced surface finishing technologies with our large-format, production-ready L-PBF platforms, we aim to unlock its full application envelope, particularly in thermal management and structural components. Through this collaboration, we expect to accelerate the path toward fully optimized, production-ready solutions for defense and aerospace,”

Being cheaper to produce, end-use parts in CP1 are destined to become more prevalent. Nikon, Constellium, and REM together are joining a gang of shiny, happy people helping CP1 get ahead. Especially in use on Nikon´s NXG platforms, the volume of powder should increase precipitously. This is more good news for CP1, and the road ahead seems wide open, especially in demanding RF and heat exchange. Indeed, CP1 seems like an unstoppable train right now.

