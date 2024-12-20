Bambu Lab Teams with The Virtual Foundry to Enter Metal 3D Printing Market

The Virtual Foundry (TVF), a pioneer in metal filament for additive manufacturing (AM), has teamed up with Bambu Lab, known for its high-speed, accessible 3D printers, to introduce a new strategy aimed at broadening the reach of metal 3D printing. This collaboration marks the launch of TVF’s Universal Metal Expansion, which leverages their proprietary Filamet metal filaments to transform almost any filament-based 3D printer into a metal printing device, thus opening up metal 3D printing to a wider audience.

Through the Universal Metal Expansion initiative, TVF and Bambu Lab are making it easier for hobbyists, makers, educators, scientists, and businesses to access the tools required for creating intricate, functional prototypes, custom tooling, and complex metal parts with the same ease and convenience as printing with traditional filaments.

“We believe everyone should have the opportunity to experience the advantages and versatility of metal 3D printing,” said Bradley Woods, Founder and CEO of The Virtual Foundry. “Universal Metal Expansion removes all significant barriers to entry, making it easier than ever for hobbyists, makers, educators, scientists, and businesses to create intricate, functional prototypes, custom tooling, and complex metal parts with the same ease and convenience as printing with traditional filaments.”

Even before reviewing the company’s copper filament, I’ve wondered just when TVF would explode onto the desktop 3D printing scene. After all, the Wisconsin-based firm has the widest variety of metal filaments on the market, along with some novel non-metal materials like glass and various ceramics. I even wondered if, at some point, BASF, the largest corporation in the metal filament space, would scoop up the U.S. metal filament maker.

Now that the other established firms in the metal filament space are struggling with the depressed AM market, it seems to be the prime opportunity for TVF to kickstart its expansion with the help of Bambu Lab. There likely isn’t anyone in the AM space that hasn’t heard of Bambu, which is now the most widely used desktop 3D printer due to its ability to produce multi-color parts quickly and with exceptional detail. The Chinese company’s printers are now the de facto standard for consumer 3D printing, kicking off a revolution of low-cost tchotchkes sold at pop-up expos around the world.

Depending on the way this goes, both companies could mutually benefit, with TVF’s products now available to much wider audience and Bambu now capturing the market share from Markforged, Desktop Metal, and other firms with products for low-cost metal filament 3D printing. All that’s missing is the widespread adoption of kilns, though TVF sells them at a low price, along with other tools for using its materials. The partners will also have to determine how to bring down the price on these filaments. However, those who want to make it happen will be able to create print farms using Bambu Lab machines dedicated to these specialty materials, just as they have for polymers.

One other concern is the country of origin for Bambu printers, particularly as a renewed Trump administration kicks off. With proposed tariffs on China of 10% reflecting the larger trade war between the U.S. and China, it’s possible that these previously cheap printers will become more expensive.

The issue is even more relevant since the US Department of Commerce classified “AM equipment designed to produce metal or metal alloy components” as subject to stringent export controls under ECCN 2B910. This classification could lead to increased scrutiny and potential regulatory challenges for importing these printers into the U.S., especially if they are capable of metal additive manufacturing or can be modified to do so.

Bambu was established by team members from DJI, the most popular quadcopter company in the world and one that has received both support from the Chinese government and McKinsey & Co. Now that the desktop 3D printing market has grown accustomed to the use of its machines, there would be a significant vacuum if Bambu machines were suddenly made inaccessible for trade war reasons. As a result, another company, such as Prusa Research, would have to fill the void. Given the fact that even the U.S. military has turned to the use of inexpensive Bambu Lab printers, this is a topic worth following closely.

