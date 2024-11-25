3DPOD 228: Filament and Print Services with Trent Esser, Printerior

Trent Esser founded Printerior with his partners and has since pivoted and redefined the company’s focus multiple times. Printerior operates as a 3D printing service that both sells and recycles filament. The company employs a diverse range of equipment, including inexpensive desktop machines, Bambu Lab systems, and large-format printers.
Despite producing hundreds of thousands of parts, Printerior has chosen to forgo powder bed fusion, instead focusing on material extrusion. This approach allows the company to remain more fluid and flexible than many of its competitors. In my view, Printerior represents a vanguard reshaping how 3D printing services are delivered.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing News Briefs, November 23, 2024: Formnext Awards, Batch Production, & More
We’re covering a variety of stories in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, from the Formnext Awards to metal additive manufacturing for batch production and more. Read on for all the...
Nano Dimension Expands Micro-Manufacturing with Exa 250vx 3D Printer
As it continues to push for the acquisitions of Desktop Metal and Markforged, Nano Dimension has introduced a new micro-3D printing system at Formnext. Adding to the Fabrica Tera and...
Formnext Day Three: Rock & Zoll
The biggest news on day three was, of course, the reactions to the band at the exhibitor’s party. The soirée was well attended, with the crowd rocking on until early...
Formnext 2024 Roundup: Pellet 3D Printing, Advanced Software, & More
Europe’s leading additive manufacturing trade show, Formenxt 2024, comes to a close today. There have been many product, material, software, and other business announcements during the event, and we’ll summarize...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.