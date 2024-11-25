AMS 2025

3DPOD 228: Filament and Print Services with Trent Esser, Printerior

Trent Esser founded Printerior with his partners and has since pivoted and redefined the company’s focus multiple times. Printerior operates as a 3D printing service that both sells and recycles filament. The company employs a diverse range of equipment, including inexpensive desktop machines, Bambu Lab systems, and large-format printers.

Despite producing hundreds of thousands of parts, Printerior has chosen to forgo powder bed fusion, instead focusing on material extrusion. This approach allows the company to remain more fluid and flexible than many of its competitors. In my view, Printerior represents a vanguard reshaping how 3D printing services are delivered.

