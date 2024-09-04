Samsung and Siam Cement Subsidiaries Sign MoU for Construction 3D Printing Materials

Concrete Products and Aggregate Co., Ltd. (CPAC), a subsidiary of leading Southeast Asian building materials firm Siam Cement Group (SCG), and Samsung subsidiary Samsung E&A, an engineering services provider, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on commercializing Samsung E&A’s proprietary cementitious material used in additive construction (AC). In early 2022, SCG signed an agreement with Danish AC OEM COBOD, maker of the BOD2 concrete printer, to distribute COBOD printers and promote the company’s technology in Southeast Asia.

That agreement led, in early 2023, to SCG’s completion of the “world’s first” 3D printed medical center, a two-story structure about an hour and a half northeast of Bangkok. For its part, Samsung E&A (formerly Samsung Engineering), first publicly demonstrated the company’s AC proficiencies in 2021.

To start, the Thai (CPAC) and South Korean (Samsung E&A) companies plan to deploy 350 tons of Samsung’s cementitious material in a build in Saudi Arabia. CPAC will consult and provide other professional services on the project, possibly including the sale or lease of COBOD equipment.

That would make sense not only because of SCG’s relationship with COBOD, but also because COBOD’s printers have already been tested on the ground in Saudi Arabia. Around the same time as SGC was completing the Thai medical center, the BOD2 was being used to construct the “world’s largest” on-site, 3D printed build, a villa in Riyadh.

While the companies didn’t announce details concerning the use for the planned structure in Saudi Arabia, Samsung E&A’s extensive history in building facilities for heavy industrial use — and especially, in projects related to the energy sector — suggests that the build may be for infrastructure rather than for residential or commercial use. Along these lines, it is worth mentioning that in April 2024, Samsung E&A won a $6 billion gas plant contract from Aramco.

A trend seems to be developing involving cooperation between Southeast Asia and the Gulf Region towards the objective of digitization. For instance, earlier this year, Pelagus 3D, a Singapore company focused on developing additive manufacturing (AM) solutions for the maritime sector, announced a partnership with Saudi/UAE AM service bureau Immensa.

It is also noteworthy to see subsidiaries of major conglomerates from two Southeast Asian nations collaborating on this kind of project. Over the last half-century, the emergence and evolution of that sort of dynamic surrounding manufacturing for the semiconductor sector was largely responsible for propelling Southeast Asia to the top of that market, globally.

Going forward, it will be interesting to see if nations in Southeast Asia expand the circle of cooperation to include the Gulf Region, as well as nations in South and Central Asia, in the latest phase of international joint action on industrial development.

