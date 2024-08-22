AMR

US Special Ops Awards Snowbird SBIR for Ruggedized Metal 3D Printing

17 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printers3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingMRO and SparesNorth America
AMS 2025

Share this Article

Snowbird Technologies has received a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM) for the Ruggedized Additive Mobile Manufacturing Unit (RAMMU). This research project aims to make 3D printing suitable for use in forward-deployed areas by the U.S. military. It is also a rare public acknowledgment of 3D printing being utilized by the special operations community. Given their unique missions and urgent needs, special operations forces require a wide array of custom gear. 3D printing, which has been extensively used for years to create specialized equipment and perform repairs in unique situations, is a perfect fit for these requirements. Now, the United States SOCOM appears intent on formalizing the use of 3D printing for more extensive and standardized applications within their ranks.

The RAMMU is designed to manufacture parts for U.S. and other weapons, as well as unique weapons. Additionally, it should be capable of producing components for vehicles, other maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) needs, and, quite surprisingly, dental parts. The SBIR grant is intended to explore how a single unit capable of producing both metal and polymer components can be utilized in austere environments. Currently, the project is at the Phase I stage and will build upon the SAMM, a previous directed energy deposition (DED) unit housed in a small ISO shipping container. DED is an inexpensive technology that often uses wire, which is both cheaper and less likely to explode. While DED can’t be used for every part, it is suitable for manufacturing large components. It remains unclear whether the company will once again turn to DED for producing these components.

If they could combine a DED machine with a milling unit, they could produce a wide variety of parts, significantly expanding their practical applications. DED would be easier to implement in a forward-deployed area compared to powder bed technology. However, producing gun parts would be more challenging, as these typically require finer precision and higher accuracy. While it would be feasible to quickly create makeshift solutions, such as an improved gun port for a technical vehicle or an extra fuel tank, producing something more precise, like a new suppressor, might not be as successful.

The REP project in Afghanistan demonstrated the effectiveness of a field-ready lab, successfully producing components like new bipods for weapons and cases for mounting IED detectors. This “austere fablab” model, with a variety of tools like laser cutters and lathes, seems more versatile and practical than relying on a single, all-in-one machine. While a multi-toolhead machine capable of milling, metal printing, and polymer printing could theoretically work by reusing motion control and switching between DED and extrusion, it would also introduce significant complexity. The need for toolhead switching components would reduce the build area and take up valuable space, making the machine less efficient. Additionally, since 3D printers are prone to breakdowns, having multiple systems for redundancy might be a more reliable approach.

Given the ongoing efforts with SPEE3D on containerized solutions, the use of Titomic machines, and collaborations with Lincoln Electric and the Navy’s work with MELTIO, there are indeed several ruggedized metal printing alternatives being explored. These options might offer more practical and robust solutions for field deployment than a single, highly integrated machine.

Will Snowbird be the one DED solution to rule them all? It’s more probable that the U.S. government aims to foster a DED ecosystem capable of providing a range of cost-effective tools. The opportunity for Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) within the U.S. military is enormous, representing one of the largest growth areas in 3D printing. This grant marks a significant step for Snowbird towards enabling austere production for the U.S. military, but many more developments are likely to follow in the coming years as the ecosystem continues to evolve.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Boston’s Additive Edge: Where 6K’s Plasma Sparks a Revolution

3D Printing Financials: 3D Systems Grapples with Revenue Drop and Delayed Reports

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingBusinessNorth AmericaSpace 3D PrintingStocks

Lockheed Martin’s $450M Bet on Terran Orbital to Boost Satellite Production

Lockheed Martin (BCBA: LMT) is buying Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP), a company that’s been quietly shaking up satellite manufacturing with its 3D printing. This $450 million deal is set to...

August 19, 2024
3D Printers3D PrintingBusinessNorth AmericaStocks

3D Printing Financials: Velo3D’s Tough Quarter and What Lies Ahead

Velo3D (NYSE: VLD) has been navigating rough financial waters this past year, with a series of tough quarters that have left it struggling to regain its footing. The second quarter...

August 19, 2024
3D PrintingBusinessEditorials / Opinions

Honey, I Shrunk the Laser Wars: From Pricey to Practical, the Coming Age of Affordable SLS Tech

The last five years have seen relentless one-upmanship by metal powder-bed fusion OEMs; A trend often referred to as the “Laser Wars.”  Is it now time to brace for the...

August 14, 2024
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBusinessNorth AmericaStocks

3D Printing Financials: Markforged Bets on Innovation and Cost Cuts to Sustain Itself

Amid a challenging economic climate, Markforged (NYSE: MKFG) is making bold moves to secure its future. The company’s second-quarter 2024 earnings report reveals a mix of cost-cutting measures and product...

August 14, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold Prototool
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
Prototool
HP
Colibrium Additive
3DPrinting for Semiconductors
Formnext
AM Energy
AM Conclave
FacFox
ADG Salary Survey
Formnext Chicago
AMR Military
3D Systems
EHFAM
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides