3D Printing News Unpeeled: XYZPrinting, POM and OPT

29 mins by Joris Peels 3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled
SmarTech Polymer Parts Produced

Today we’re looking at 3D printing brushes, biofilms and POM. XYZprinting is showcasing its SLS MfgPro236 xS Powder Bed Fusion machine of which it has sold four to Jawstec. Japanese polymer company Polyplastics is releasing its POM filament for Material Extrusion, which despite high crystallinity and rapid rate of crystallization, it says comes close to the performance of injection molded parts, Isaak Thornton and Kathryn Zimlich of Montana State University’s Center for Biofilm Engineering develop a way of 3D printing biofilms to better study bacteria. And OPT Designs Brush Mat for the The Industrial Brush Company for conveyancing mats.

New Space Force Deals Aim to Use 3D Printing and Rockets to Transport Military Cargo on Earth

Nexa3D Enlists Quickparts and JawsTec as QLS 820 Foundational Customers

