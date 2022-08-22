3D Printing News Unpeeled, Live with Joris Peels Monday 25th of August

This Monday we’re discussing 3D printing tiny ice structures as support material for microfluidics and tissue engineering, houses out of recycled plastic, Lenovo’s legal threats could be a portend of a 3D printing legalistic future and a 3D printed smart vent.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and recieve information and offers from thrid party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printer OEM Markforged Delivers Mixed Results in Q2 2022, Stock Falls
Following the surprising buyout offer of $32 million to buy binder jetting technology manufacturer Digital Metal, Markforged (NYSE: MKFG) delivered mixed earnings for its second quarter of 2022. The company...
Voxeljet to Sell and Leaseback its German 3D Printing HQ
It was a rough start to the year for voxeljet (NASDAQ: VJET). During the first quarter of 2022, the German manufacturer of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services...
“We Have Limitless Opportunities to Fuel Growth” Says Randy Altschuler after Xometry’s Q2 Earnings
The last few years have been rough for the capital market. Between the Covid-related economic slowdown, inflation’s impact on stock returns, and an ongoing war in Ukraine, the stock market...
3D Printing Financials: voxeljet’s First Quarter Net Losses a Concern in 2022
“We are off to a good start,” said voxeljet (NASDAQ: VJET) CEO Ingo Ederer as he delved into the earnings report for the first quarter of 2022 during an earnings...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.