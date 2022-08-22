Metal Binder Jetting
Automotive Polymers

3D Printing News Unpeeled, Live with Joris Peels Monday 25th of August

by Joris Peels

This Monday we’re discussing 3D printing tiny ice structures as support material for microfluidics and tissue engineering, houses out of recycled plastic, Lenovo’s legal threats could be a portend of a 3D printing legalistic future and a 3D printed smart vent.

 

