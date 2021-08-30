24/7 3D Printing Possible for Ultimaker 5S Thanks to Quinly Software

Do you want to run your Ultimaker S5 the smart way and have it printing 24/7 without an operator? 3DQue Systems Inc. is working to make that possible with the latest version of Quinly.

3DQue is a startup engaged in delivering lights-out manufacturing capabilities to entrepreneurs, engineers, and companies by making 3D printers intelligent enough to run 24/7 without requiring observation. Quinly is the upgrade that automates the process of queuing print jobs and removing parts. 3DQue has just completed development of a Quinly automation prototype for the Ultimaker S5 and is now testing it for remote management of Ultimaker S5 3D printers.

Currently, Quinly is available for Ender 3 V2 and Pro 3D printers, as well as the Prusa MKS3+, and the reviews have been outstanding. It’s made clustered manufacturing farms and mass production a distinct reality and economical solution for myriad reasons. In December, the startup introduced its next step in those goals, the Pi Kit for Quinly.

The Ultimaker S5 has already been considered by some as a leading dual extruder 3D printer, with rich features such as auto bed leveling, extensive material compatibility, enclosed environmental controls and dual material capacity, so it only makes sense to pair it with Quinly. 3DQue is utilizing these refined features through Quinly, an easy-to-install virtual operator, to continually produce high quality parts at scale.

Quinly Pro and Enterprise software can flawlessly change materials and automatically detect and correct print failures and deliver parts by establishing an easy-to-handle distributed network of Ultimakers via a centralized queue which dispatches jobs when printers are available. (insert photo quinly 2.jpg)

With the newest edition to the Quinly line of managed printers, users can receive real time reporting on completed jobs, prints in progress and next in queue. Users also have the ability to instantaneously check print job progress through live video feeds. This results in a high-performance industrial printer which is intelligent enough to endlessly run itself without human oversight.

Customers and third-party testers purport that Quinly decreases labor as much at 97%, suggesting a 2x-4x increase in throughput. 3DQue anticipates seeing even larger productivity increases by adding the S5 Pro Bundle, once manual tasks like filament switching are eliminated.

“At 3DQue, we believe that distributed manufacturing is the way of the future. Locating Ultimakers closer to end-users, companies can secure supply chains, reduce inventory and shipping costs, and accelerate innovation,” says Steph Sharp, CEO of 3DQue Systems, “This not only improves the bottom line, it reduces GHGs associated with freight, bulk warehousing and traditional manufacturing methods.”

If you own a Ultimaker S5 or Ultimaker S5 Pro Bundle and would like to become a beta tester, you can contact [email protected].

Thanks to company’s like 3DQueu Systems, functional and end-use commercial, industrial, and consumer goods can be manufactured, accelerating innovation at scale anywhere in the world at low cost. Perpetual Printing, 3DQue’s YouTube channel is a fantastic resource for people interested in high-volume 3D printing.

3DQue’s efforts are also a part of a larger trend of automation in the 3D printing industry, though focused specifically on desktop systems. This year, SmarTech Analysis put out the industry’s first report on the subject of automation with regard to additive manufacturing, which you can learn more about here.

